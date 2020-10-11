Chelsea secure deserved win over Man City but controversial penalty takes gloss off victory

Chelsea 3 Manchester City 1

Defending champions Chelsea's high-intensity approach paid off in style as they inflicted a first Women's Super League defeat of the season on Manchester City, who dropped down to fifth as a result.

The opening goal - scored by Maren Mjelde from the penalty spot - was laced with controversy but Chelsea were worthy winners by the final whistle with Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby also on the scoresheet. The result extended their unbeaten run in the league to 25 games, their longest in the history of the competition, and kept them in touch with early pace setters Arsenal and Everton.

City manager Gareth Taylor, meanwhile, stressed his players would not let the loss "define their season", despite last year's runners up being second-best against one of their key rivals.

The key moment of the first half had been when referee Rebecca Welch awarded the questionable 36th-minute spot-kick, which prompted understandable protestations from the City players. Replays showed Erin Cuthbert's shot barely grazed defender Demi Stokes' elbow, tucked tightly to her body and, when Welch mistakenly yellow-carded Ellen White for the offence, it only added to City's sense of injustice.

But Taylor refused to blame the referee for the ultimate result. “I couldn’t see much with the penalty, I’ve heard it’s a shocker," he said afterwards. "It is what it is... we just need to focus on ourselves and not make excuses."

Despite the controversy, the penalty was just reward for Chelsea who played a bloodthirsty pressing game that frazzled City. Stokes was overwhelmed time and again by Kirby's pesky pocket-picking, and in-form City forward Chloe Kelly was mostly frozen out of the game. Even Lucy Bronze, usually so dominant, was giving away the ball as Erin Cuthbert breathed down her neck.

The England defender was far from her best, but all the credit should be with Cuthbert, who Chelsea manager Emma Hayes described glowingly as a "permanent pest". Hayes beamed with pride afterwards, saying her players had won the "one vs one battles everywhere", and she was right.

Chelsea's swarming pressure paid off in chances but no goals initially, as they misfired time and again - Kerr in particular had numerous attempts. When awarded their controversial penalty though, Mjelde kept her composure and slotted her team in front.

What a performance. What a win. The Blues! 🔥💙#CFCW pic.twitter.com/1JeKkmBKNR — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) October 11, 2020

For all their frustration City did not come out fighting early in the second period. Cuthbert, Kerr and Kirby continued antagonising the visitors and twice Chelsea fired over the bar before the hour mark. Then Ji So-Yun's inspired cross found Kirby in space on the right wing and she fed the ball into Kerr. The Australian would not miss this time, slotting in her third goal in the league this season.

Taylor introduced Georgia Stanway and Rose Lavelle soon after in an attempt to energise his side, and the second penalty of the afternoon, after Millie Bright's accidental handball, followed. Kelly was clinical with her finish from the spot to edge City back into the game, but their hope was short-lived.

Six minutes later Cuthbert's sublime through-ball to Kirby got Chelsea their third, as she rounded keeper Ellie Roebuck and hit the open target to all but put the game to bed with just over 10 minutes to go.

Match details

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Berger 7; Mjelde 8, Bright 7, Eriksson 7, Andersson 7; Leupolz 7, Ji 8(Ingle 85); Cuthbert 9, Harder 7 (England 69), Kirby 9; Kerr 8 (Charles 74).

Subs: Telford, Thorisdottir, Reiten, J Fleming, C Fleming.

Booked: Bright.

Man City (4-3-3): Roebuck 6; Bronze 6, Houghton 7, Bonner 6, Stokes 5; Walsh 7, Weir 7 (Scott 80), Mewis 8; Park 6 (Stanway 60), White 7 (Lavelle 60), Kelly 7.

Subs: Bardsley, Benameur Taieb, Coombs, Beckie, Morgan, Greenwood.

Booked: White, Mewis.

Referee: Rebecca Welch