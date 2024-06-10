Chelsea Secure Advantage with €10M Bid for Promising Brazilian Prospect Linked to AC Milan and PSG

Pedro Henrique Cardoso de Lima is emerging as a standout talent in the Brazilian Serie B (Second Division) with his team, Sport Recife. As a result, the 17-year-old is drawing interest from top European clubs which include Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 side can count on Achraf Hakimi as their right-back for the foreseeable future. However, if the Moroccan, whose contract runs until 2026, chooses not to renew, the club will have to seek a replacement.

However, the French giants are alone in the pursuit of the teenager. Real Madrid, Juventus, Milan, Atalanta, PSV Eindhoven, and Chelsea are also the clubs vying for the Brazilian standout. Nonetheless, the Blues might be the team that come out on top.

Globo Esporte reports that according to Lima’s agent, clubs such as Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, Milan, Atalanta, and PSV also showed interest, but only Chelsea made an official offer.

The report reveals that the Premier League club would pay €10 million plus bonuses, and if the Brazilian club accepts the offer, it will be the biggest sale in Northeastern football history.

In Brazil, people are talking about him as the next Cafú, mainly because his playing style resembles that of the former world champion.