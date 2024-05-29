Chelsea scour keeper market

[Getty Images]

Chelsea are believed to be exploring the market for goalkeepers as they work to finalise Enzo Maresca's appointment as manager.

The imminent arrival of the Italian, 44, from Leicester City has impacted Chelsea's transfer activity, with goalkeeping options being assessed.

Blues officials are understood to have contacted representatives of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, 22, over a potential summer move.

Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic both had spells as Chelsea's number one last season under Mauricio Pochettino, with Marcus Bettinelli acting as a good third option.

Kepa Arrizabalaga went on loan to Real Madrid last season but the Champions League finalist are unlikely to exercise an option to buy in his contract. He will likely be sold this summer.

Gabriel Slonina, 20, had a successful loan spell in Belgium at Eupen and is seeking another temporary loan move away.

At Leicester, Maresca signed Danish keeper Mads Hermansen, with a comfortable ball-playing option key to his possession-based style of play.

Chelsea have also been looking at potential strikers and defenders, including centre-backs and left-backs, in recent months.