Chelsea savouring a full-scale love-in with Jorginho

Jorginho struck from the penalty spot for Chelsea - Getty Images Europe

He was the poster boy for Sarri-ball, the man of a thousand passes, most of them sideways, the player who regularly drove Stamford Bridge to distraction.

A season on and with Maurizio Sarri back in Italy, the on-field embodiment of his opinion-splitting footballing philosophy is thriving under new manager Frank Lampard, as he showed again in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chelsea supporters would last season jeer when they heard Jorginho’s name announced pre-match, despairing at the prospect of another sterile display. Now they are savouring a full-scale love-in with their Brazilian-born Italian international midfielder.

“Yes, it made me a little bit sad because I knew it was not like that but in my mind I just have to work hard and change their minds, and they have to notice they made a mistake about myself,” said Jorginho, who followed Sarri to London from Napoli for £52 million two summers ago.

What a turnaround for Jorginho, 27, who could soak up the applause on Saturday, especially after converting the penalty that set Chelsea on the way to victory.

It has been quite a turnaround for Jorginho this season Credit: Reuters

“It was amazing because last season it was impossible. I am very happy how they changed their mind about me. I worked a lot, I never said anything,” he said. “I am thankful for what I learnt from him [Sarri] but it is an opportunity to show I’m here not just for the coach.”

Jorginho encapsulated everything Chelsea followers disliked about the form of short-passing, possession-based, but inflexible style of football that became labelled Sarri-ball.

Taking over from the popular N‘Golo Kante in the heart of midfield, Jorginho topped the Premier League’s passing charts on 3,119 last season but ranked a modest 76th in chances created.

Story continues

That has all changed under Lampard’s blueprint. “We are playing with more long balls, more runs, less short passing. I try to do what the coach wants. Yes, it has changed a little bit but the mentality is the same, to press the other team and try to have control of the match,” Jorginho said.

Frank Lampard applauds the fans after Chelsea secured victory over Brighton Credit: Rex

Now, after some confusion over penalty takers, Jorginho also appears to have has been entrusted with that role, stepping up after Brighton’s Adam Webster had brought down Mason Mount five minutes into the second half.

Asked whether, having converted 12 out of 13 penalties, he was now Chelsea’s designated spot-kick man, Jorginho laughed: “You will have to ask Frank!”

Another of this season’s penalty takers, Ross Barkley, was on the pitch and Tammy Abraham also appeared interested but Jorginho revealed: “He came up and said, ‘You are taking the penalty?’ and I said, ‘yeah’, and so he said ‘OK’.”

Willian’s strike completed Lampard’s first home league victory in charge of Chelsea and sends his side into Wednesday’s Champions League mission at Lille with spirits rising.

Defeat at home by Valencia in the opening round was a major setback and Lampard hopes lessons have been learnt. “The Champions League is tough, there is a mindset to it,” the Chelsea manager said.

“Concentration levels have to be at maximum. It showed against Valencia when we were the better team but switched off for a second and lost. We need to learn those lessons fast. We have experienced players and they need to help the young players.”

While Brighton continue to earn plaudits for their open, passing style, they have not won since the opening day of the season and are just a point above the bottom three.

While they made Chelsea work for victory, there was a clear lack of a cutting edge. They took an hour to muster their first shot and registered just one on target all game.

“Chelsea were the better team on the day and we didn’t do what we do as well as we have done in other games,” admitted Brighton defender Dan Burn, who headed against the Chelsea crossbar shortly before Willian wrapped things up.