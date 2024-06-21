Advertisement

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku stalls Saudi move for Napoli

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is waiting for an offer from Napoli.

According to a report by Il Mattino via Calcio Napoli 24, Romelu Lukaku has stalled a proposal from Saudi Arabia to understand Napoli’s interest in him. Having previously worked with him, Antonio Conte likes Lukaku’s profile as he played a crucial role in helping Inter win the Scudetto in 2021.

Chelsea want to offload the Belgian to a Saudi Arabian club as they can activate the €44 million buyout clause set in his contract. On the other hand, the Partenopei are expected to send a bid of around €20-25 million for a permanent transfer.

Napoli are preparing a two-year contract with the option of extending it to a third and they are hoping to keep Lukaku’s salary to the same figures he earned last season at Roma where he was happy with €7.5 million net. However, his actual salary in the contract with The Blues is €11 million per season.

Napoli are set to lose Victor Osimhen in the next few days and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis will attempt to go for the 31-year-old due to his extensive experience in the Serie A.

 

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN