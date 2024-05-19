🎥 Chelsea reveal teary farewell from Emma Hayes to fans

Chelsea have revealed a teary farewell message from Emma Hayes as a chapter comes to a close for the Women's Super League side.

The manager will now oversee the United States Women's National Team after helping the Blues win yet another league title.

The club has subsequently posted one last message from the boss to the fans on Sunday.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you."



From Emma, to you. The lifeblood of this club. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8VXGOtKrrm — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 19, 2024

"As I sit down to write this letter to you all, I don't know quite where to begin...

"I can't help but smile. There is nothing more special than the love between the team and its supporters...

"A small but dedicated home fanbase quickly became a small travelling army. I did everything I possibly could to make it the best experience for you. Pushing the club to put on busses, and even funding trips myself over the years...

"I wanted to provide you a team that's reflective of you, a diverse group that we could all see ourselves in...

"You're the lifeblood of this club, the heartbeat ... I look forward to being one of you at some point.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this the experience of a lifetime."