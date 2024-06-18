Chelsea rejected in €40m bid for Atlético Madrid star

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have rejected a big-money offer from Chelsea for an up-and-coming member of the club’s attacking ranks.

That’s according to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, who points towards Samu Omorodion as the player in question.

The name of frontman Omorodion has of course positioned itself front and centre in the Spanish media headlines over the course of recent weeks.

This comes amid claims of interest mounting in the signature of the talented 20-year-old.

Omorodion, for his part, spent last season out on loan away from Atlético, with La Liga rivals Deportivo Alavés.

And the Spanish youth international’s exploits, en route to nine goals across the length of the campaign, proved enough to pique the attentions of a whole host of clubs the continent over.

Across the last week alone, the likes of West Ham United and AS Roma have both been credited with a serious interest in Omorodion.

And, as alluded to above, on Tuesday, another of Europe’s leading clubs are understood to have joined the fray.

As per transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have identified the explosive attacker as their ‘first choice’ target for the summer.

In fact, the Blues have gone as far as to table an opening offer of €40 million for Omorodion, which was knocked back by Atlético.

Work towards a deal, though, remains ongoing.

Conor Laird | GSFN