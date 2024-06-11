Chelsea reignite interest in Jhon Duran following Sesko blow

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran after missing out on their primary target, Benjamin Sesko, according to The Telegraph.

Sesko has reportedly opted to sign a new deal with RB Leipzig, forcing the Blues to turn to other targets. Duran was on the Blues’ radar in January and has climbed up the club’s shortlist after Sesko’s decision.

Chelsea and Villa reportedly have a great relationship, and the Villains are keen on doing business if it will help with their interest in Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Also, the Villains want to comply with the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and are open to a sale to free up funds for their transfer targets.

Duran is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. His agent, Jonathan Herrera, acknowledged Chelsea’s interest in the 20-year-old Colombian, who has struggled for regular starts at Villa Park, playing backup to Ollie Watkins.

Despite limited playing time, Duran impressed. He netted eight goals in 37 appearances, including a crucial brace off the bench against Liverpool that secured Champions League football for Villa.

Someone, anyone, stop this madness

Duran is a top talent who will likely bag goals if he gets the consistent playing time he needs to develop his game.

However, where is the wisdom in pursuing a striker who hasn’t yet fully convinced at Aston Villa? Why is a club with title aspirations signing a centre-forward whose game is still incredibly raw to lead the line?

The Blues already lack experience in their squad. Why take another gamble on a player who struggled for consistent game time?

Chelsea need an experienced and proven goalscorer who can hit the ground running. Integrating a young talent could disrupt another season at Stamford Bridge.

Also, letting Gallagher leave is the kind of move that can come back to bite Chelsea for years. The Blues reportedly do not need to sell him as they have balanced their books, avoiding issues with financial regulations.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea’s best players last season. He is a crucial figure in the dressing room, a vital squad member, and a terrific footballer. His departure would be a significant loss.

Selling an excellent midfielder to acquire a striker who might not be the immediate answer seems like an awful sporting decision.