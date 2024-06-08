Chelsea receive enquiries for player who has featured just 14 times for the club

Chelsea have received interested and enquiries from clubs for forward Christopher Nkunku according to reports, but the Frenchman wants to stay in London.

Nkunku arrived at Chelsea last summer from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £52m, but his first season at Stamford Bridge didn’t go as he would have envisaged.

The 26-year-old’s campaign was ravaged by injury and he was limited to just 14 appearances, finding the back of the net on three occasions.

Nkunku arrived to much excitement last summer following his exploits in the Bundesliga where he provided 90 goal contributions in 119 games for Leipzig.

The France international really impressed in pre-season as he linked up well with his new team-mates and looked a real threat.

Unfortunately in the final game of the tour Nkunku picked up a knee injury against Borussia Dortmund which would rule him out for four months.

He eventually made his debut away at Wolves last December, scoring in a 2-1 defeat but further injury problems followed in the new year, and when Nkunku did return to action again you could tell he wasn’t fit and was slightly off the pace.

Perhaps surprisingly, reports from Sky Germany have revealed that Chelsea have received interest and enquiries about Nkunku.

“Christopher #Nkunku: Interest and enquiries from other clubs, but the Frenchman wants to stay in London and establish himself after a difficult first season.

“No transfer planned for the summer. Nkunku wants to be a key player at @ChelseaFC like he was at Leipzig. @SkySportDE.”

Nkunku will feel like a new signing for Chelsea given how little he featured last season and the Blues will no doubt expect the France international to contribute significantly under new boss Enzo Maresca.

The Blues are looking to add to their forward line this summer and have been linked with moves for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, RB Leipizig striker Benjamin Sesko and a surprise move for Manchester City’s World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.