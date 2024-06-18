Chelsea ready to ‘walk away’ from Jhon Duran deal and focus on other PL strikers

Chelsea could be about to walk away from the deal to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, with no agreement reached between the two clubs as of yet.

There is still a chance that an agreement can be reached, but Chelsea are also considering walking away from it right now, per the latest report.

It seems that Chelsea and Villa have been unable to come to a conclusion on the fee for Duran, with Villa asking more than Chelsea are currently willing to pay. So the talks have become a bit of a stalemate. However, talks do continue.

The latest info comes from our guy Simon Phillips writing on his Substack site today.

Chelsea turning to other Premier League strikers

Chelsea could still turn to Ivan Toney

Chelsea are now turning their intentions to a few other Premier League strikers as options.

Phillips says: ‘SPTC sources have heard Chelsea are ‘preparing’ to walk away from the deal, perhaps putting pressure on Villa to reduce their asking price for him.

‘As of last night, talks had continued yesterday, and I do believe talks will continue again today. There is still every chance this deal gets done, but it will need one side to fold on their stance. Villa are not only asking for £40m for Duran, but they are also asking for too much of the fee up front.

‘SPTC sources have now heard Chelsea could soon walk away from this one and turn attentions elsewhere.

‘Chelsea have been speaking internally on other options they could go for this week, and the most recent names mentioned to me via our sources is Ivan Toney of Brentford, Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth, and Evan Ferguson of Brighton. There is still interest in Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart, and Tammy Abraham of Roma too. Other names are also on our shortlist.’