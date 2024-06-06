Chelsea should react strongly to derisory €25m offer for Champions League star

Fabrizio Romano’s reporting this morning claimed that Borussia Dortmund are going to offer €25m for Ian Maatsen, the Chelsea left back who spent the second half of this season just gone on loan with them.

That’s miles short of Chelsea’s demands, which are thought to be close to the release clause of £35m they gave Maatsen as part of the loan move. Romano calls it an “initial proposal,” “in order to start talks with Chelsea.”

But honestly, why mess around? €25m is such a silly amount to offer, knowing we won’t accept it. That’s less than Burnley offered us last summer, before Maatsen proved he has the ability to play at a far higher level. He’s since been a key part of a Dortmund team which have made their way to the Champions League final, with Maatsen getting into the team of the tournament along the way.

Perhaps they know we’re keen to sell before the important seasonal accounting deadline on the 30th of June? Either way, it’s an offer verging on derisory from the German side who should know better.

🟡⚫️ Borussia Dortmund initial proposal for Ian Maatsen will be around €25m, in order to start talks with Chelsea. Release clause is £35m, clubs expected to discuss in the next days. Maatsen, BVB priority but they need different price or will consider alternatives. pic.twitter.com/4FGaP1Opvy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2024

Chelsea in a strong bargaining position – for once

As others have pointed out, Borussia Dortmund don’t need to play pauper here. They’ve sold Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Judge Bellingham in consecutive summers for a combined sum of more than £220m or so. Not only that, they’ve made it to the Champions League final, and just signed a controversial sponsorship deal with weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall.

They’ve got more than enough money to pay the £35m release clause for Maatsen if they think he’s worth it, and if they don’t, there are plenty of other interested parties. Chelsea are in a very strong position here, and could even loan the Dutchman out once again next season to boost his value further.