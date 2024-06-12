Chelsea have reached agreement to sign new striker for ‘a figure close to €50m’

Breaking news over night has suggested that Chelsea have now reached an agreement for a fee to sign a new striker this summer.

It’s been clear that Chelsea have been searching for a new striker to bring in already, and they failed in an attempt to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and apparent interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen also faded out.

But now they have turned their attentions to Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to a host of reports from yesterday.

One local source has also now claimed that a deal has been agreed between Villa and Chelsea on a fee that will be close to €50m.

Guillermo Arango of Win Sports TV posted on his X account late last night: “Agreement between Chelsea and Aston Villa for the signing of Jhon Jáder Durán. It would arrive for a figure close to 50M € . They are negotiating the terms with the player to sign the contract.”

Absolute madness from Chelsea

Jhon Duran would be a MASSIVE risk for Chelsea

There are no doubts that Duran has a lot of potential and could become a very good striker. But paying what is the equivalent of £42m for a completely unproven and raw player is nothing short of absolute madness from Chelsea’s decision makers. But it also doesn’t surprise me at all judging off how they have moved so far since the new ownership group came in.

Duran has only started three games since joining Aston Villa in January 2023 and is clearly not fancied by Unai Emery. So why is he fancied so much by Chelsea who are apparently willing to pay so much to sign him?

Obviously we need to wait and see if this actually happens, but there is now a lot of noise on this story and it genuinely looks like Chelsea are trying to sign Duran.