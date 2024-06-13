Chelsea In Race To Sign This FC Porto Star: Good Decision By The Blues?

Evanilson joined FC Porto from Fluminense in the summer of 2020. However, he was dropped into the reserve team to earn a place in the senior side. He took it as a challenge and proved himself to earn a spot in the first team in the very next season.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – DECEMBER 13: Evanilson of FC Porto in action during the warmup prior to UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio do Dragao on December 13, 2023 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Evanilson has been a solid performer for the club since then and has established himself as a lethal striker. He netted 25 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games this season. He averaged 2.5 shots, 1 key pass, and 0.8 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Brazilian is a complete modern-day striker, who is sharp with his finishes around the penalty box. Apart from his finishing skills, he is also excellent in link-up plays and creating chances for his teammates. With great dribbling and passing abilities, he is a top-quality player up front.

A good option but expensive

Chelsea want to sign an upgrade of Nicolas Jackson to secure more goals. Though Jackson returned decent numbers in the recently concluded season, he was far from the standards that the club needed to fight for trophies.

Hence, the Blues are on the look out for an effective striker in the market. They have reportedly identified Evanilson as a possible target as he is an exciting talent. He is clinical with his finishes and can also add a creative dimension in the final third.

The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form and holds the ability to make an instant impact upon his signing. He could also be a long-term solution to the offensive woes. However, the Blues will have to fight with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.