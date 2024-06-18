Chelsea ‘put off’ signing striker by £65m price tag

Chelsea have been put off making a move to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth due to his £65m price tag.

Chelsea had considered re-signing their former academy graduate from Bournemouth after a career-best campaign for Solanke in 2023-24 that saw the 26-year-old score 21 goals in all competitions.

The Blues want to bring in competition for Nicolas Jackson at number nine and Solanke was shortlisted as an option, but Bournemouth’s valuation of the forward makes a move unlikely as things stand.

Solanke came through the ranks at Chelsea before joining Liverpool for a tribunal-set fee of around £3 million in 2017.

He struggled to make a mark at either club before signing for Bournemouth in January 2019 and has since scored 77 goals in 216 games for the Cherries.

However, last season was Solanke’s first prolific campaign at Premier League level with only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak scoring more top-flight goals in 2023-24.

Solanke also led the league for pressures in the final third and his mix of work rate, link-up and improved finishing around the area have caught the eye of his former team.

The Athletic are reporting that Chelsea’s current focus is on winning the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and a deal for Solanke – who has a release clause of £65m in his contract at Bournemouth – is unlikely unless the Cherries drop that asking price.

