“Chelsea is pushing” – Top French source says Blues are trying to sign midfielder

One top French source claims that Chelsea are pushing to try and sign a new midfielder in this transfer window and are looking to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Well folks, Chelsea are in for another teenager as they look to continue building for the future and basically sign any decent player under the age of 21!

The Blues have been snapping up the latest top talents from around the globe and who knows, maybe they are going to start a separate youth academy to house them all!

Anyway, according to Le 10 Sport journalist Alex Bernard, Chelsea are pushing to sign midfielder Désiré Doué from Rennes.

He reports: ‘Désiré Doué asked Rennes to study future offers, the club accepted.

‘Chelsea are concretely accelerating on the file, the player is not hot at the moment.

‘Arsenal have taken information but have not yet moved.

‘Bayer Leverkusen still hot but a little short financially.

‘Interested Bayern Munich could move forward.

‘PSG appreciates the player but will not get involved in the battle.’

Chelsea advancing

Désiré Doué is a wanted man

So it looks like Chelsea are advancing to sign another teenager, with the 19-year-old clearly attracting some big interest from a number of top clubs this summer after an impressive season in Ligue 1.

Doue has made 57 senior appearances with Rennes since 2022 and he has also been capped for the France U21 international side, and the France Olympic team where he has made two appearances and scored two goals.

He certainly looks like an exciting prospect. And you would suspect that he would be a player for Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister side, right now rather than coming into the Chelsea first team squad. Perhaps he will even be a signing for BlueCo, the umbrella company that the Chelsea owners have set up for the multi club model with Chelsea at the head of it.