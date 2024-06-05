Chelsea Pushing Hard To Sign This RB Leipzig Star: Good Move By The Blues?

After some short spells at a couple of clubs, Benjamin Sesko was signed by RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022. He took little time to adjust at his new home and started delivering sooner rather than later. His impressive performances have established him as a crucial part of the side.

Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko

Sesko did decent in the 2023-24 campaign, where he managed to net 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 games. He averaged 1.6 shots, 0.4 key passes, and 0.5 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Slovenian is clinical around the penalty box as every striker should be. He is also good at extracting headed attempts out of nowhere. He drops down to often involve himself in the playmaking and links up well with the wingers.

An upgrade of Nicolas Jackson?

Chelsea are under pressure to group a solid unit to fight for trophies next season. One of the areas they lacked this season was the offence. Hence, the club want to strengthen the concerned section to leave no gaps before the 2024-25 campaign kicks in.

The Blues were earlier linked to Victor Osimhen but recently it was reportedly that the club aren’t working on signing the highly-rated striker. Hence, they have turned their focus towards Benjamin Sesko, who can help them secure more goals.

The arrival of the 21-year-old will surely add a lot of value and depth to the offensive line. The youngster is a proven campaigner and can evolve further. He could be a long-term investment for the club.