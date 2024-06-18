Chelsea will push to complete Man United target Michael Olise’s signing this week



It was quite difficult for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to find the ideal right winger in the first half of last season with all his options disappointing in one way or the other.

Big-money signing Antony had a horror season with only one league goal all season and was not helped by multiple off-field controversies, same as Marcus Rashford.

The Dutch manager had a major fall-out with Jadon Sancho over his below-par training displays which prompted the Englishman to go on a tirade against his coach on social media.

Ten Hag even turned to Facundo Pellistri for a few games but the Uruguayan looked raw and was eventually sent out on loan. Alejandro Garnacho eventually stepped up to the plate.

RW problem

It is imperative that INEOS try and find a solution for this particular problem as the Argentine prefers the left-wing while Sancho is expected to be moved on permanently this summer.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace had emerged as a viable target with the new co-owners greenlighting the deal as soon as their minority stake was ratified.

However, in recent days, fierce rivals Chelsea seem to have stolen a march on them with the Blues agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Bayern Munich are also reportedly in the race with United expected to make an approach soon. But that could be made redundant if Teamtalk‘s latest report is to be taken seriously.

They write that the team from Stamford Bridge are expected to intensify their efforts this week and are prepared to pay more than his release clause to ensure the player joins them instead of United.

“Chelsea are working hard to secure a deal for Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise and TEAMtalk can reveal that talks will intensify this week.

“The Blues have been given the green light from the player’s camp that he would be happy to make the switch to Stamford Bridge but they’ll have to agree a deal with the Eagles first.

Chelsea in the lead for Olise

“Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that talks will focus on how a deal can be structured that reaches the release clause in Olise’s contract – understood to be set at £58m.

“We understand that Chelsea are willing to pay over his £58m clause to secure a deal but they aren’t under any immediate pressure to do so from Palace or their rivals.”

Reportedly, there is “real confidence” in the Chelsea camp that they will win the race for the Frenchman. Chelsea’s speed in the negotiation process has surprised United who thought they were ahead in the race at one stage.

The Eagles will not accept unrealistic add-ons and are looking at receiving a hefty fee upfront and that might suit Chelsea who are experts at structured deals as seen from their acquisitions of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

