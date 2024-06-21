Chelsea pull out of the race to sign Bayern-bound Michael Olise

Chelsea have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The club’s decision-makers believe his transfer fee and wages are too high and would prefer to go after other targets.

After chasing the France youth international for two seasons, the Blues have decided to drop their pursuit.

The club reportedly has concerns about imbalancing the squad with another left-footed right-wing attacker. They already have Cole Palmer, Kendry Paez, Noni Madueke, and Estevao Willian on their books.

Chelsea still want to add two attackers to their forward line this summer, with plans for Olise now shelved.

Who should the Blues be after?

The decision to pursue Olise was always odd, especially after the stellar season Palmer just delivered. Right-wing should not be Chelsea’s priority this summer.

The Blues have Palmer and Madueke holding that flank down while the opposite flank continues to underwhelm.

Raheem Sterling’s second season at the club was disappointing. The England international delivered a measly eight goals and four assists in 31 Premier League appearances, missing 11 big chances.

His overall play was awful, leading former manager Mauricio Pochettino to drop him for stretches.

Mykhailo Mudryk has also been abysmal since his £88 million switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. He has failed to live up to the price tag, with his form bouncing between middling and atrocious.

Chelsea should be after a left-winger like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Rodrygo Goes, or Spain international Nico Williams.

The West Londoners need a direct and pacy left-sided attacker to nail down a starting berth, and the trio above fit the bill.

Chelsea are also after a striker and have Jhon Duran and Samu Omorodion on their radar.

However, the Blues will be better served moving for a striker like Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who will not stunt Nicolas Jackson’s long-term development.

The Guinean forward is a cost-effective, experienced, and prolific striker who could solve Chelsea’s goalscoring woes.