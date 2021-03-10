Chelsea proceed to Women's Champions League quarter-finals after draw with Atletico Madrid

Chelsea's Maren Mjelde, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick during the Uefa Women's Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match, between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, in Monza - AP

Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 1 (Chelsea win 3-1 on aggregate)

Chelsea capitalised on a missed penalty from England’s Toni Duggan as they overcame a significant hurdle in the quest to win their first European title by knocking out Duggan’s unlucky Atletico Madrid side.

Leading 2-0 after a dramatic first leg in London which saw Chelsea go down to 10 players early on and their goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger save two penalties, the English league leaders conceded a third spot-kick in the tie on 75 minutes, but Duggan powered her effort onto the crossbar to give Atletico Madrid three misses from three from the spot.

Moments later, Chelsea won a penalty of their own at the other end and defender Maren Mjelde scored to give Chelsea an all-important away goal and put the tie out of the Spanish club’s reach.

Substitute Emelyne Laurent tucked in a well-worked consolation for Atletico Madrid in stoppage time, but they would have needed three further goals because of the away-goal rule.

They were unable to play at home because of Spanish Government coronavirus restrictions specifically limiting travellers from the United Kingdom, so instead staged the game in Monza, Italy.

They had the better of the chances, as Chelsea spent much of the second leg defending their advantage, and were unfortunate not to have been awarded two further penalties before Duggan’s miss. Mjelde had also scored from the spot in the first leg on March 7, with the 180 minutes overall seeing five penalties but only Mjelde’s two were dispatched.

Chelsea's Maren Mjelde scores on a penalty kick during the Uefa Women's Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match, between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, in Monza, near Milan, - AP

In being pitted against Atletico, Chelsea were handed the toughest possible draw they could have been given at this stage, with Atletico undoubtedly the strongest of the eight unseeded teams. They had eliminated Manchester City in each of the past two seasons.

And if Chelsea do go onto become the first British club to reach the final since Arsenal won a quadruple of trophies in 2007, they might look back on this tie as one where fortune was on their side and perhaps their name was 'on the trophy'.

They did have some half-chances of their own, with Denmark's Pernille Harder curling just wide from range, before Fran Kirby fired over in the first half, but Atletico will feel they should have scored first.

A lively Duggan struck a long-range effort just over the bar and then had a well-struck volley held by Berger, before clear-cut opportunities were spurned as the pressure increased after the break.

Rasheedat Ajibade poked over the bar from eight yards out when a goal looked certain, before Chelsea escaped when they could have conceded two penalties, with Niamh Charles and Jonna Andersson both appearing to bundle over opponents in the box without being punished.

Then Charles did eventually concede a spot-kick for handball, but England's former Manchester City forward Duggan went for power and saw her strike bounce agonisingly back off the bar.

That would have set up a very nervy final 15 minutes, but just two minutes later, Chelsea had a priceless penalty of their own when Sonia Garcia was judged to have handled, and Mjelde was the coolest person in Monza as she sent former Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl the wrong way.

England's other representatives in the competition, Manchester City, will conclude their last-16 tie against Fiorentina on Thursday (3-0 agg), before Friday's draw for the quarter and semi-finals, where the holders Lyon and Europe's elite await.

Match details

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Lindahl; Kazadi (Knaak, 67), Aleixandri, Van Dongen, Strom (Garcia, 67); Castellanos, Silvia Meseguer, Santos (Iglesias, 60), Duggan (Laurent, 79); Ludmila (Ajibade, 60), Nkout

Subs not used: Peyraud-Magnin, Sampedro, Tounkara, Bernabe

Yellow cards: Garcia

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Berger; Charles, Mjelde, Bright, Andersson; Ji (Blundell, 84), Leupolz; Kirby, Harder (Fleming, 67), Kerr; England (Reiten, 42)

Subs not used: Musovic, Telford, Carter, Eriksson, Spence, Fox, Beeves-Jones

Yellow cards: Charles

Referee: Stephanie Frappart (Fra)