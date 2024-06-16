Chelsea prepared to listen to offers for defender in move that makes total sense

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for one defender this transfer window in a move that would actually make total sense.

As we know, The Blues are open to offers for a number of their players this transfer window, with some of those names making more sense than others.

But for this story in particular, we are not even talking about a permanent move, we are talking about a potential loan move that would be a smart idea.

Alfie Gilchrist is a player who has come through the Chelsea academy ranks and looks to be a top prospect. He was used regular by Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea last season, even though that was mostly off the bench. He was frequently in and around the first team in training and then in most match day squads, and he did get the nod for a few starts as well.

Gilchrist certainly looks like a good up and coming defender, but now he needs to go on a good loan move that will benefit his development and so he can get regular first team football, that would be the right call now.

Leeds keen on loaning him

Alfie Gilchrist gaining admirers

Chelsea have a fierce historical rivalry with Leeds United, but a loan move for Gilchrist to head to the Championship next season would be a wise move for all involved I feel.

And according to Football London, Leeds ARE keen in taking him, and Chelsea are also open to loan offers for Gilchrist this summer.

Dropping down a league and hopefully playing much more football is exactly what Gilchrist needs at this stage of his career and for his overall development, so this is a move that I think needs to happen. Not necessarily at Leeds, but another such Championship club who will be challenging for promotion next season.