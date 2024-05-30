Chelsea in pole position to sign Real Madrid teenage target after €8 million offer

Real Madrid have decided on their right-back position for next season and will keep Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez as the manager’s only two options for the next year.

The solution, however, is not sustainable in the long run given the duo’s age and it is clear that Los Blancos must enter the transfer market sooner rather than later to address the void.

Young Brazilian phenom Pedro Lima has thus emerged as an option for Los Blancos on that front. Real Madrid are keeping an eye on his situation but are yet to make a formal approach.

Chelsea race ahead

As revealed in a recent report by AS, the list of suitors for Lima is only expanding by the day. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have all been eyeing the star in recent times, and Chelsea have now entered the race with purpose.

The London-based club have reportedly offered a figure of close to €8 million to Sport Recife for the young right-back, and the club president has already travelled to England to negotiate the transfer.

The time is thus right if Real Madrid wish to enter the bidding war for Lima, for Chelsea could well wrap up the signing in the coming weeks.

At just 17 years of age, the Sport Recife star has recorded a goal and an assist for his team in Pernambucano and one goal in the Copa de Nordeste.

The current scenario

With the likes of Alphonso Davies, Kylian Mbappe and likely a new centre-back arriving this summer, it is unlikely that the Merengues will push for a new right-back in the same window.

After all, the right-back position is well covered in the current squad with both Carvajal and Vazquez playing in fine form.

The latter’s contractual situation was under a cloud of doubt, especially considering that it expires this summer. Vazquez, however, is expected to renew his deal without any hurdles in the coming weeks.