Chelsea plot new signings after missing out on Olise

Chelsea are eyeing up a number of new signings after failing in their pursuit of Michael Olise.

The Crystal Palace winger looks poised to join Bayern Munich after picking the club as the next destination in his playing career.

It’s a blow to the Blues, who are aiming to return to the Champions League after finishing outside of the Premier League’s top four in each of the last two seasons.

The west London outfit are pressing ahead with other transfer plans, which appear to centre around the acquiring of young up-and-coming talent. Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are keen to implement a more responsible approach to wages than in the past.

Chelsea are looking to sign two attackers, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims they want a new striker and another winger.

Those are separate to the signing of Willian Estevão, who will join Chelsea from Palmeiras for a set transfer fee of €34m (£28.7m). The deal includes up to €27m (£22.8m) of add-ons.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are “close” to securing an agreement for Aston Villa youngster Omari Kellyman, according to The Athletic. The 18-year-old forward is expected to move for around £19m once details are finalised.

Kellyman, who signed a new long-term deal in October, made four appearances in all competitions for the Villans last season, all from the bench.

The club have also been linked with a £40m move for Villa striker Jhon Duran, who found the net against Liverpool, Ajax and Manchester City at the tail end of last season.

Ian Maatsen is set to go the other way and join Villa for £37.5m after impressing on loan with Borussia Dortmund in 2023/24. The Midlands club are still in contract negotiations with the player but the deal is expected to go through.

Villa have also been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, whose future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air.

