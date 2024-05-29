Chelsea plot shock summer move for Manchester City goalkeeper amid contract stalemate and Saudi Arabia links

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has emerged as a summer transfer target for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has stalled contract extension talks with Manchester City and is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2025, fuelling speculation of a potential summer exit for the German goalkeeper.

The shot-stopper made 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side during the 2023/24 campaign and could become first-choice in east Manchester for the new season, amid growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Ederson ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Ortega, who moved to Manchester City from Arminia Bielefeld on a free transfer in 2022, helped the Sky Blues to a record-breaking Premier League title this month, making a series of heroic saves against Tottenham in north London.

The German also started crunch matches against both Arsenal and Real Madrid, as well as featuring against Liverpool at Anfield and Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup Final last weekend.

The defeat to Erik ten Hag’s side could be Ortega’s final Manchester City appearance, with Etihad officials facing a major dilemma ahead of the transfer window due to concerns surrounding the long-term future of both the 31-year-old and Ederson.

Ederson has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad currently most interested in the signing the Brazilian goalkeeper this summer.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly interested in completing a move for Ortega however, with the German shot-stopper having rejected a move to Brentford in west London in favour of signing for Manchester City in 2022.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, Chelsea want to bring the 31-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Blues also set to appoint Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

Ortega worked under Maresca at the Etihad Stadium, with the Italian having been part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team coaching staff during the treble-winning campaign, prior to becoming Leicester City head coach in 2023.

Ortega has been offered a new deal at Manchester City and is set for fresh contract extension talks in an attempt to end the current impasse in negotiations.