Chelsea player tipped to join former cult hero at club he’s now manager at

One current Chelsea player has been linked with making a move to join one former cult hero of the club who is now in a coaching role.

There will be plenty of big decisions to be made at Chelsea this summer, with a number of players looking to leave the club, whether than be on loan or on a permanent deal. As we know, more players are set to arrive at the club as well.

Chelsea have already signed one new centre back this window, with Tosin Adarabioyo arriving as a free agent after leaving Fulham when his contract ran out.

So players such as Alfie Gilchrist are going to be looking to head out on loan so they can get vital development games next season.

Gilchrist was a regular fixture at Chelsea last season under Mauricio Pochettino, but he was largely only ever used as an option off the bench, and he needs to play regularly now in order to develop.

Gilchrist to connect with Fabregas?

Gilchrist could work under Cesc Fabregas

The young defender is going to go on loan, according to The Athletic today.

They claim that Gilchrist will leave Chelsea on loan this window, with Serie A side Como — managed by Cesc Fabregas — interested in him. Preston North End are among the other clubs keen.

Fabregas was a cult hero amongst the Chelsea fan base after his successful time running the midfield whilst playing at the club. Blues fans simply adore him.

Gilchrist connecting with Fabregas could be a nice move for the young player, with a Chelsea feel there. Whether Serie A will be the right move for him or not remains to be seen, and I’m thinking that perhaps playing in English football is more suitable for Alfie for now. But let’s see what happens with this one.