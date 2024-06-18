New Chelsea player for sale with €30m price tag – loan much more likely

Nicolo Schira last night reported that Chelsea winger Noni Madueke could leave the club this summer.

This follows whispers in the last few days that the Blues could be willing to cut their losses on the former PSV player.

He forced his way into the team towards the end of the season just gone and finally showed some promise. But there’s a lot of competition and more could arrive in this summer’s market if Chelsea really go for it.

He might be keen to stay and fight, or he might get a tempting offer from somewhere he can be a first team star. Potentially even a European club with Champions League or Europa League football. He could go there and shine and come back to Chelsea with major leverage.

If Chelsea really want to bring in someone like Michael Olise, knowing they have Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez arriving next summer might encourage them to cash in now.

Noni #Madueke’s future at #Chelsea could be in doubt: if a bid around 30M arrives, the winger could leave. Many clubs have already asked him on loan. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 17, 2024

Two different ideas with different weights

The idea that “many clubs” have asked for him on loan is no surprise. He’s got bags of talent and would improve plenty of sides. There’s no harm in them asking what Chelsea would want.

What is a bit more doubtful is who will pay £30m for a winger right now. We’re in a Premier League where the mid-tire teams like Everton are struggling against PSR and FFP. Aston Villa made it into the Champions League but have to sell players. The well run teams don’t spent £30m often, if ever.

And nobody outside the Premier League has much money either. So a sale at any price Chelsea would accept feels almost impossible. But a loan – especially if Chelsea want to make room for a new right winger signing – is certainly feasible if the Blues are willing to be flexible.