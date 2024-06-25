Chelsea player reveals it was his decision to go out on loan last summer and gives reasons

One current Chelsea player has revealed that it was actually his decision to go out on loan last summer and has also given his reasons as to why he made this big decision.

Chelsea have a lot of players, and they are buying up even more of the top young talents from around the globe. So they are going to have these big decisions every transfer window, as is the norm.

But Chelsea actually wanted to keep Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos in their squad last summer, according to the player himself. Santos however, asked to go out on loan and then spent the season at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg, also owned by BlueCo.

He went on and had a very good season playing in Ligue 1 and it turned out to be a great decision for him to go on loan in order to play and develop.

It is unclear what will happen with Santos this season, but he is going to face the same issues as he did last summer.

Too much talent ahead of him

Andrey Santos has another big decision to make this summer

The reason Santos asked to go out on loan last summer is due to having both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez ahead of him, but he is surely going to face those same problems this summer, with Romeo Lavia and maybe even Conor Gallagher still there too.

“Chelsea wanted me to stay last season, it was my decision to go and play,” Santos told Fora do Jogo on YouTube.

“I did very well in the pre-season but I saw that there was Enzo, Caicedo and I wanted to play, have minutes, so I decided together with my family to go out on loan.”