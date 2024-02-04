Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Moises Caicedo woeful and Christopher Nkunku anonymous as hope drains away
Chelsea were booed off at Stamford Bridge as Wolves delivered a 4-2 hammer blow defeat to Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of qualifying for Europe.
Cole Palmer finished a wonderful move to open the scoring but Matheus Cunha's deflected shot pegged Chelsea back just three minutes later before Rayan Ait-Nouri's shot deflected in via Axel Disasi to put Chelsea behind at half-time.
After the break, the Blues failed to show a reaction to being booed by their own fans as Cunha tapped in Pedro Neto's cutback and scored a late penalty. Thiago Silva headed in a late consolation goal, but the game was over.
Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge witnessing the action.
Djordje Petrovic - 5
The exposed Serb made several big saves to keep Chelsea in it but couldn't do much about the goals.
Malo Gusto - 3
The defender kept putting Chelsea in danger with his passing, was booked midway through the first half and gave away a penalty.
Axel Disasi - 5
The centre-back was the best of a bad bunch and unlucky to see a shot deflect in off his attempted block, which went down as an own goal.
Thiago Silva - 5
Cunha's shot unluckily deflected off the 39-year-old, but he looked sluggish at the back.
Ben Chilwell - 5
The vice-captain was aggressive but couldn't handle the exceptional Pedro Neto.
Enzo Fernandez - 4
The most advanced of the midfielders at times but was poor defensively when Wolves were in transition.
Moises Caicedo - 3
The British transfer record signing set up Palmer's goal but was caught in possession multiple times, including for Cunha's equaliser, and was taken off early.
Cole Palmer - 7
Palmer netted his 12th goal for Chelsea in all competitions to cap off a brilliant move and was the only positive performer.
Conor Gallagher - 4
Involved in the first goal but kept giving away possession.
Raheem Sterling - 4
The winger was booed off after a wasteful display in which he missed an important chance to equalise
The Frenchman looked a little rusty running through on goal early on and was entirely anonymous.
Substitutes
Nicolas Jackson - 5
The striker was a much-needed change for his struggling side but missed a good headed opportunity.
Mykhailo Mudryk - 6
The Ukrainian got on the ball at least when on the pitch and set up Silva's goal.
Carney Chukwuemeka - 5
The midfielder made almost no impact after coming on.
Alfie Gilchrist - N/A
Benoit Badiashile - N/A
Unused subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Casadei, Madueke.