Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Moises Caicedo woeful and Christopher Nkunku anonymous as hope drains away

Chelsea were booed off at Stamford Bridge as Wolves delivered a 4-2 hammer blow defeat to Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Cole Palmer finished a wonderful move to open the scoring but Matheus Cunha's deflected shot pegged Chelsea back just three minutes later before Rayan Ait-Nouri's shot deflected in via Axel Disasi to put Chelsea behind at half-time.

After the break, the Blues failed to show a reaction to being booed by their own fans as Cunha tapped in Pedro Neto's cutback and scored a late penalty. Thiago Silva headed in a late consolation goal, but the game was over.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge witnessing the action.

Djordje Petrovic - 5

The exposed Serb made several big saves to keep Chelsea in it but couldn't do much about the goals.

Malo Gusto - 3

The defender kept putting Chelsea in danger with his passing, was booked midway through the first half and gave away a penalty.

Axel Disasi - 5

The centre-back was the best of a bad bunch and unlucky to see a shot deflect in off his attempted block, which went down as an own goal.

Thiago Silva - 5

Cunha's shot unluckily deflected off the 39-year-old, but he looked sluggish at the back.

Ben Chilwell - 5

The vice-captain was aggressive but couldn't handle the exceptional Pedro Neto.

Enzo Fernandez - 4

The most advanced of the midfielders at times but was poor defensively when Wolves were in transition.

Moises Caicedo - 3

The British transfer record signing set up Palmer's goal but was caught in possession multiple times, including for Cunha's equaliser, and was taken off early.

Cole Palmer - 7

Palmer netted his 12th goal for Chelsea in all competitions to cap off a brilliant move and was the only positive performer.

Conor Gallagher - 4

Involved in the first goal but kept giving away possession.

Raheem Sterling - 4

The winger was booed off after a wasteful display in which he missed an important chance to equalise

Christopher Nkunku - 4

The Frenchman looked a little rusty running through on goal early on and was entirely anonymous.

Substitutes

Nicolas Jackson - 5

The striker was a much-needed change for his struggling side but missed a good headed opportunity.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6

The Ukrainian got on the ball at least when on the pitch and set up Silva's goal.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 5

The midfielder made almost no impact after coming on.

Alfie Gilchrist - N/A

Benoit Badiashile - N/A

Unused subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Casadei, Madueke.