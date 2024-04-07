Chelsea player ratings vs Sheffield United: Noni Madueke justifies start but Benoit Badiashile change costly
Oli McBurnie’s last-minute equaliser denied Chelsea a win to dent their hopes of qualifying for Europe in a 2-2 draw away at Sheffield United.
Noni Madueke thought he had won it with a stunning goal but a scrappy McBurnie leveller in added time ensured both sides earned a point on Sunday.
Thiago Silva had opened the scoring with a volley from a corner in the 11th minute. Defender Jayden Bogle then got the Blades level with a shot from a wide angle to equalise, but Madueke restored the lead by cutting inside and finishing on his favoured left foot.
McBurnie then denied Chelsea a chance to cement themselves in the race for Europe.
Nizaar Kinsella was at Bramall Lane to rate the Chelsea players.
Djordje Petrovic - 5
Petrovic made a good save from Gustavo Hamer but was wrong-footed minutes later when Bogle caught him out with a shot from a wide angle.
Trevoh Chalobah - 6
The homegrown star was drafted in to replace Benoit Badiashile and was the most aggressive of the back four.
Axel Disasi - 5
The Frenchman looked a little sloppy playing on the right side of defence as Malo Gusto was rested.
Thiago Silva - 6
The 39-year-old was recalled for his first start since February and volleyed in the opener within 11 minutes. He got away with a big mistake moments later.
Marc Cucurella - 5
The defender was caught out by a through-ball for Bogle’s equaliser.
Moises Caicedo - 6
The midfielder mopped up a Silva mistake and made an important block on Ben Brereton Diaz.
Enzo Fernandez - 6
The Argentine created a big chance for Madueke.
Cole Palmer - 7
The forward didn’t reach the same heights he did against Manchester United but still looked confident in possession and got an assist.
Conor Gallagher - 6
The stand-in captain produced a terrible early shot but then set up Silva’s opening goal.
Noni Madueke - 7
The winger stood up Auston Trusty, cut inside and hit a great finish inside Ivo Grbic's near post.
Nicolas Jackson - 5
The blue-haired striker linked well with his team-mates but wasn’t a real goal threat.
Substitutes
As always, Chukwuemeka looked assured from the substitutes’ bench, with nice touches and passes that initially helped to maintain the lead.
Mykhailo Mudryk - 6
Injected some late pressing energy into Chelsea’s attack.
Lost McBurnie for the equaliser after coming on to wind down the clock.
Cesare Casadei - N/A
Unused: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Gilchrist, Sterling, Washington.