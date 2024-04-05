Chelsea player ratings vs Manchester United: Cole Palmer hits high point of remarkable season

Cole Palmer heroically saved Chelsea after over 100 minutes of football by completing his hat-trick in a chaotic win over Manchester United.

The 21-year-old’s late penalty and deflected goal from a corner saw the Blues snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

It came deep into extra time after Alejandro Garnacho thought he helped Manchester United come from 2-0 down to win a chaotic match 3-2.

The 19-year-old scored twice to add to Bruno Fernandes’s first-half strike that overturned early goals from Conor Gallagher and Palmer.

It remarkably hauls Chelsea right back in the race for Europe, having looked down and out just moments later.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge witnessing the action...

Djordje Petrovic - 4

Petrovic’s kicking was off on Thursday, but he could do little about the goals.

Malo Gusto - 5

The right-back had been a doubt for the match, but his pressing won possession before Gallagher turned in his cross. He was, however, not interested in defending.

Axel Disasi - 4

The France international made a catastrophic error midway through the second half but it went unpunished by Rasmus Hojlund.

Benoit Badiashile - 3

Badiashile could not mop up after Caicedo’s mistake as Garnacho beat him for pace and then gave away the ball for the winger’s second.

Marc Cucurella - 5

The Spain international won a penalty with a late run into the box but was terrible defensively, especially for Garnacho’s second goal.

Enzo Fernandez - 5

Fernandez had his moments in the second half, including seeing a good shooting chance blocked, but he was run ragged in midfield and looked slow.

Moises Caicedo - 4

The £115million midfielder started the match well, but his performance was marred by a bad mistake that allowed Garnacho to score.

Cole Palmer - 10

Palmer completed a heroic hat-trick, which will likely be the highlight of his sensational season so far.

Conor Gallagher - 7

His first-time finish in the third minute at Stamford Bridge was a perfect response to his doubters.

Gallagher opened the scoring for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mykhailo Mudryk - 5

The Ukrainian winger was a threat with the ball and worked himself some shooting opportunities but kept giving the ball away.

Nicolas Jackson - 5

The Senegal international occupied United’s ageing centre-backs by cleverly running the channels but wasn’t a threat of his own.

Substitutes

Carney Chukwuemeka - 5

A quiet cameo after returning from injury.

Raheem Sterling - 6

The winger had his moments and may rightly ask if he can’t start just because the home fans booed him.

Alfie Gilchrist - 5

Fresh from signing his contract, the youngster headed a chance over from a corner.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

It’s unclear whether it was his influence but Chelsea calmed down at the back as United opted to sit on their lead.

Noni Madueke - 8

Madueke won a late penalty after beating Dalot, who got too tight when recovering.

Unused subs: Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Casadei, Tauriainen