Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds: Raheem Sterling booed off as Noni Madueke makes little impression

Raheem Sterling provided an assist but was booed off (AFP via Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher scored a 90th-minute winner as Chelsea beat Leeds 3-2 to set up an FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

Chelsea gifted Leeds the opening goal, Moises Caicedo losing the ball the on the edge of the box after a poor pass from Axel Disasi and Mateo Joseph finishing well for his first Leeds goal.

But the hosts responded impressively with Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk finishing off slick moves inside the box to put Chelsea 2-1 up at the interval.

Leeds controlled most of the second half and deservedly levelled when Joseph headed home his second goal of the night, only for Gallagher to have the final say.

Here's how we rated the Chelsea players...

Robert Sanchez 7

Not at fault for either goal and made a series of routine saves. Does not omit the same air of authority as Djorde Petrovic, however.

Malo Gusto 6

His pace and trickery offered the occasional threat down the right, but tired and allowed Jaidon Anthony to cross for Leeds' equaliser.

Axel Disasi 6

As much at fault for the first Leeds goal as Caicedo, perhaps even more so. Brought the ball out of defence with intent in the second half.

Trevoh Chalobah 5

Joseph ghosted behind him for Leeds' second goal. Unfortunate to be booked for a robust but fair tackle.

Alfie Gilchrist 5

Out of position at left-back, he allowed Dan James to get behind him for an early chance at 0-0. Offered little going forward.

Enzo Fernandez 7

Carelessly booked for dissent which will rule him out of the quarter-final. Tidy in possession and assisted Gallagher's winner with a positive run and cute pass.

Moises Caicedo 7

Robbed for Joseph's first goal with a sloppy piece of play, although he will feel Caicedo fed him a hospital pass. Redeemed himself with a nice assist for Jackson's leveller and broke up plenty of Leeds attacks.

Noni Madueke 4

Ineffective and rushed in the final third, and was replaced on the hour having made little impression.

Mykhailo Mudryk 6

Took his goal really well and was more involved than usual at No.10, also forcing a smart save from Ilan Meslier in the first half. Faded and overran the ball in a good position after the break.

Mykhailo Mudryk put Chelsea in front before half-time (Action Images via Reuters)

Raheem Sterling 6

Booed off again after a quiet performance. Still finished with an assist though after crossing for Mudryk's goal. Earlier wasted a couple of promising positions.

Nicolas Jackson 7

His movement and finish -- through the legs of Meslier -- was great but he failed to make the most of space on the counter after the break.

Subs

Ben Chilwell (Gusto 61') 6

Added balance to Chelsea's left flank for the final half-hour.

Conor Gallagher (Madueke 61') 8

Came off the bench and took his goal really well, sparing Chelsea another 30 minutes of extra-time and potentially their blushes.

Cole Palmer (Sterling 74') 7

Added a bit of composure to Chelsea's forward play, looking to exploit the gaps in Leeds' defence.

Levi Colwill (Gilchrist 74') 6

Helped the Blues to an important victory.

Jimi Tauriainen (Mudryk 90') N/A

Nice moment for the teenager who made his debut late on.

Not used: Petrovic, Samuels-Smith, Murray-Campbell, Harrison.