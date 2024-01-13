Chelsea player ratings vs Fulham: Cole Palmer shines again as Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja struggle

Hot and cold: Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling (REUTERS)

Chelsea edged out an important 1-0 win over rivals Fulham as Cole Palmer coolly netted from the penalty spot.

The 21-year-old forward was again the difference maker and scored from 12 yards just before half-time after Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box.

It was a hard-fought victory over a Fulham side who threatened until the end in a close west London derby.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge witnessing the action.

Djordje Petrovic - 6

The Serb made some excellent saves from Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez's shots but wasn't busy overall.

Malo Gusto - 5

The right-back was lucky to avoid a red card for a dangerous tackle on Willian.

Axel Disasi - 6

It was a solid but quiet display as Chelsea kept a clean sheet.

Thiago Silva - 7

The 39-year-old defender produced a great clearance inside his six-yard box and was his usual solid self.

Levi Colwill - 7

Levi Colwill has reacted well to his weak performance at Middlesbrough; he was very aggressive early on and had some good end product on his first foray forward.

Enzo Fernandez - 7

It was one of Fernandez's best matches for many weeks; he created big chances for Broja and Sterling and linked the play well.

(PA)

Moises Caicedo - 6

The midfielder helped protect the defence well as Chelsea improved their defensive balance.

Conor Gallagher - 6

He had a shot just over in the 15th minute and hit the post with a curling effort but was a bit safe and slow in possession.

Cole Palmer - 8

The 21-year-old was back on the right wing after struggling up front against Middlesbrough and looked more comfortable. He was creative and had several shots while also scoring the decisive penalty.

Armando Broja - 6

The striker held the ball up well and had a good header just off target but had an airshot just after half-time when he should have hit a shot on target.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Sterling missed a sitter in the 53rd minute but won the penalty just before half-time - a mixed display.

Substitutes

Noni Madueke - 6

The England Under-21 international threatened talented defender Antonee Robinson after coming on for Broja.

Ben Chilwell - 6

The England international got a big cheer as he returned after four months out and took the armband from Gallagher as he did a job on the left wing to protect his side's lead.

Carney Chukwuemeka - N/A

Alfie Gilchrist - N/A

Unused subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom; Badiashile, Gilchrist; Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; Washington.