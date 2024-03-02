Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford: Conor Gallagher hauls Blues forward but Ben Chilwell anonymous

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Brentford in a lively encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Nicolas Jackson headed Chelsea into the lead after 35 minutes, and they were good value for their half-time advantage.

But Brentford came out flying after the break, equalising through Mads Roerslev and then ahead 2-1 when Yoane Wissa struck a stunning acrobatic bicycle kick.

The Blues raised their levels again, though, earning a point when Cole Palmer’s cross was nodded in by centre-back Axel Disasi.

Dom Smith was at the Gtech Community Stadium to rate the Chelsea performances…

Djordje Petrovic 6

Had very little to deal, other than Mads Roerslev’s equaliser from close range and Wissa’s stunning goal, neither of which he could do anything to prevent.

Trevoh Chalobah 6

Looked assured at the back on his first Premier League start of the season. Looks set for a fair bit of game time for the rest of the season, providing he stays fit.

Axel Disasi 5

Did well to find passes into midfield when Brentford were pressuring with high intensity and scored Chelsea’s late equaliser. At fault for defensive lapses though.

Levi Colwill 5

Not his best showing in a Chelsea shirt. Had trouble dealing with the dynamism of Roerslev and Frank Onyeka while out wide in Chelsea’s back-three system.

Malo Gusto 5

Started well and assisted Jackson’s opener beautifully but faded just as Chelsea did.

Enzo Fernandez 6

Some nice passes allowed Chelsea to move at a faster pace than they typically do. Substituted on 71 minutes.

Moises Caicedo 6

Won some tackles early in the first half when Chelsea were starting to assert control, but his level dipped after that and never recovered.

Conor Gallagher 7

Put his foot in to good effect as always, and knew that he needed to be the man to carry the ball forward and haul Chelsea up the pitch.

Ben Chilwell 5

Pretty anonymous display from Chilwell. Despite the wing-back role suiting him more than when he is deployed as a conventional full-back, he added little in attack and was suspect defensively.

Cole Palmer 6

Even though Palmer delivered nothing like his most effective performance, he still added to his goal contributions, earning Chelsea a point by crossing for Disasi’s late leveller.

Nicolas Jackson 6

A mixed bag yet again from Jackson. After fluffing his lines with the goal gaping, having rounded Mark Flekken, he then headed Chelsea into the lead moments later. Not infallible at holding the ball up but did it well at moments.

Subs:

Mykhailo Mudryk (Fernandez, 71’) 5

Struggled to make an impact but won a clever foul in stoppage time as he used his pace to beat Mathias Jorgensen to the ball.

Raheem Sterling (Colwill, 79’) N/A

Not used: Sanchez, Cucurella, Silva, Madueke, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen