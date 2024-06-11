Chelsea player on radar of Serie A club as they look to reinforce their midfield

One Chelsea player is reportedly on the radar of a Serie A club this summer as they look to bring in reinforcements to their midfield this window.

There are going to be plenty of stories like this one going around, with a number of Chelsea players being of interest to clubs during the long summer window.

Rumours will be flying around everywhere, and we know that Chelsea are going to be looking to sell a handful of players too.

It will be a case of who is available for sale, whether a club will be willing to pay out the asking price, and whether said player will be happy to move and happy to move to the interested club. There are a lot of variables in these stories.

So would Cesare Casadei be interested in moving back to his native land Italy and playing in the Serie A?

The Italian U21 international only joined Chelsea in the summer last year, but already he is being linked with a move away.

Lazio keen to bring him in

Cesare Casadei could leave Chelsea this summer

According to Corriere dello Sport on Monday, Lazio are pondering the ‘idea’ of signing Casadei in order to reinforce their midfield options this summer.

Casadei isn’t the priority, but he is apparently on their radar, just as he was in January, when the idea was for a loan with an obligation, but also a buyback clause. But Casadei ended up coming back to Chelsea in January from his loan at Leicester City, where he ironically had been playing for Enzo Maresca, who is now the new Chelsea head coach!

It will be very interesting to see what Chelsea decide to do with Casadei this summer, I can actually see them allowing him to be sold if a fairly good offer came in to be honest.