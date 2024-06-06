Chelsea Planned To Loan Out Crystal Palace Star

Crystal Palace won the race to sign Adam Wharton in January as they offered the young midfielder an opportunity to play while Chelsea wanted to loan him out, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

After playing the first half of the season in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers, Wharton was snapped up by the Eagles on the final day of the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace were not the only club that were on the heels of the young prospect with Chelsea also having expressed interest.

However, while informing Wharton about their plans for him, the Chelsea deal-makers revealed that they wanted to loan him out initially.

With Crystal Palace offering the 20-year-old the chance to play Premier League football immediately, Wharton was convinced.

Since then he has not missed any of Crystal Palace’s 16 league games and also helped set up three goals for his team-mates.

As recognition for his performances in a Crystal Palace shirt, Wharton has now been called up to the England squad for Euro 2024.

Wharton is one of four Crystal Palace players who have been called up by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024.