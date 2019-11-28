Chelsea plan Willian talks over bizarre contract stand-off

Willian insists he has not been offered a new Chelsea deal, while the club say there is an offer on the table - Getty Images Europe

Chelsea will hold more talks with Willian over his Stamford Bridge future after the Brazilian claimed he has not been offered a new contract, despite the club’s insistence that he has.

Willian is involved in a bizarre stand-off with Chelsea as he prepares to enter the final six months of his current contract.

Following the Champions League draw against Valencia, Willian said that he has not been offered a new deal and that he is waiting to hear from the club.

But Telegraph Sport understands that Chelsea are adamant that Willian has been offered a new contract, as recently as two weeks ago, and they believe the ball has been left in the Brazilian’s court over his future.

Chelsea will now try to clarify the situation with Willian and his agent, but are unlikely to be forced into making a new offer to the latest one they feel is on the table.

Head coach Frank Lampard has made it clear that he would like Willian to stay, but there may be an issue over the terms Chelsea are currently prepared to offer.

It is understood 31-year-old Willian ideally wants a two-year deal to stay after seeing David Luiz earn a similar contract at the end of last season.

Frank Lampard wants Willian to stay Credit: Getty images

But Luiz was sold to Arsenal shortly after signing his new contract and Chelsea remain hesitant to offer players aged over 30 more than 12-month extensions.

Asked if he has received any sort of contract offer from the club, Willian replied: “No, not yet.

“Honestly, I'm happy here. I feel happy to play for this club, but this situation is not in my hands. It’s in theirs (Chelsea’s). I wait for them. They know what I want, what I want to do. They already know, so I wait for them.”

The stand-off means that foreign clubs can approach Willian over a summer move from January and Barcelona and Juventus continue to be linked with the winger.

But on the possibility of talking to interested clubs, Willian said: “No, I don't want to talk to them because I have a contract until the end of the season. I am a Chelsea player, but I just want to say the club know what I want to do.”

Willian is the oldest player in Lampard’s team, but insists the club’s Academy graduates are keeping him young.

“Every day they learn with me and I learn with them,” said Willian. “It's a mix. I feel very young. I feel happy to play with them.

“We have now a lot of young players, English players and we are doing well. We are doing a good job, we’ve just got to keep the same way, keep improving every game.”

Lampard’s team have won many admirers with their exburrent style of football, which sources claim has delighted owner Roman Abramovich.

Roman Abramovich is relaxed about whether Chelsea win trophies this season Credit: getty images

Abramovich is said to be relaxed about the prospect of winning silverware this season, but Willian believes Chelsea will always be expected to win trophies - no matter how young the team is.

“Actually I feel that Chelsea always want to win something,” said Willian, who has won two Premier League titles, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during six years at the club.

“In the past we did it and we want to do it again with these young players. We have to continue to work hard to go in the same way.”

Other than Willian, Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez are entering the final six months of their contracts. The pair may be allowed to leave Chelsea in January, although the club are waiting on the result of their appeal against their Fifa transfer ban.

Losing Willian and Pedro would leave Chelsea needing to sign a wide player to add to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is on the Blues’ radar, while they are aware Jadon Sancho could leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.