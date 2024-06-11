Chelsea pip their noses in front of United by agreeing personal terms with PL attacker

Chelsea are seemingly looking to step up their pursuit of Michael Olise amid his frequent links with Manchester United.

It’s thought that the two sides are willing to go head-to-head in the race for the Crystal Palace starlet’s signature this summer, as both hope to oversee improved 2024/2025 campaigns.

There’s no doubt that Olise would improve any team in the top flight. He was already a standout performer for the Eagles throughout the majority of the term in the midst of such turbulent club form, yet he proceeded to really shine when Oliver Glasner took the reins in February.

In fact, United fans will be all too familiar with just how prolific and dangerous he can be, as the Reds found themselves on the end receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing at Selhurst Park last month. Olise etched his name onto the scoresheet twice through two tremendous goals.

Reports suggest that Palace will only listen to offers starting at £60 million for their talent, with Chelsea hoping to pip their noses in front of United by laying the groundwork for a deal before the window opens.

Blues one step ahead in Olise race

Truthfully, it may be easier for the Blues to reach an agreement with Olise due to them already having a deal in place last summer; the Stamford Bridge outfit attempted to activate the player’s £35m release clause, but the transfer collapsed after Chelsea failed to speak with Steve Parish, Palace’s owner, beforehand to hash out the prospective switch.

GiveMeSport now claims that personal terms have been agreed between the two parties, although it remains to be seen if or when Todd Boehly and Co. will submit a formal bid.

