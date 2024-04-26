Chelsea have to be 'perfect' against Barca - Hayes

Emma Hayes says Chelsea have to be “perfect” to be able to progress from their Women’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Chelsea beat Barcelona 1-0 in the first leg in Spain last week as the defending champions lost on home soil for the first time in five years.

Hayes’ side will welcome Barca, four-time finalists in the last five seasons, to Stamford Bridge on Saturday with over 35,000 tickets sold.

"They are the best team in the world, I’ve said it a million times," said Hayes.

"They know how to be in this position and no matter what they throw at us - whether that’s bringing a false nine, overloading the left-hand side, accessing the pivot or drawing us out of position - Barcelona can hurt you in so many different ways.

"We have to be so, so mindful that you can’t switch off for one single second. This is a game that is played in the head first and foremost - and we know we have to be perfect to be able to progress."

This week, Chelsea captain Millie Bright told BBC Sport it was "probably the biggest game of our careers" as they aim to hold on to their narrow lead.

Barcelona have the current Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati in their squad, as well as Alexia Putellas, who wore that crown for the previous two years.

They thrashed Chelsea in the 2021 final and narrowly beat them 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals last season.

Asked about managing their emotions given an exceptional first-leg victory, Hayes said: "The only person that can send me over the edge is my child.

"When I can’t manage a situation with a five-year-old, I’m a bit flustered. Being a parent is the hardest thing in the world. Being a football manager with your team is a privilege and an honour.

"I don’t think about it emotionally, I’m with my football family. I like being in the trenches with them and, as always, I look forward to watching them play tomorrow [Saturday]."