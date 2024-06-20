Chelsea owners trying to sign new target after missing out on Pedro Lima

Chelsea’s owners are reportedly trying to sign a new target now after missing out on signing Sport Recife right back Pedro Lima, who now looks destined for Wolves.

This was a deal that Chelsea thought they had in the bag, but there was a sudden turn around and a late hijack from Wolves to bring Lima to them instead.

The issue is of course, Chelsea’s owners were not signing Lima for Chelsea, they were trying to sign him for their sister club, Strasbourg, who are owned by Chelsea owners BlueCo as part of the multi-club model they are building up.

It sounds like Chelsea/Strasbourg have missed out on a really top talent there, but they already have a replacement lined up.

Strasbourg trying to sign new full back

Archie Brown of Gent wanted by Strasbourg

According to L’Equipe, after Pedro Lima’s disappointment, Strasbourg are trying to sign Gent’s 22-year-old left-back, Archie Brown.

Brown is also a high rated young player who would be a good fit for Strasbourg. However, he is a left back and Lima is a right back, so that’s a bit confusing.

With Lima, it was always reported that BlueCo were signing him with a view for him eventually making the Chelsea team and being sold there, but I do wonder whether they would have the same plans for Brown or not, if they even manage to get that one done.

Chelsea of course have two top young right backs in club captain Reece James, and Malo Gusto. So I am sure that might have also come in to play with Lima’s thinking at least, seeing those two quality young players ahead of him and blocking his pathway in the Chelsea first team.

The Blues also have some top young right backs coming through the academy, so it would have been real competition to ever make it at Stamford Bridge and perhaps he just sees it being easier at Wolves.