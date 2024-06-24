Chelsea overtake Bayern in race for Spanish striker

Chelsea have overtaken Bayern Munich in the race to sign Marc Guiu from Barcelona after positive talks with the teenage forward.

Guiu is available for a fee of just €6m (£5m) due to a release clause in his contract at Barcelona who have been unable to tie the 18-year-old down to a long-term deal.

The Catalan club have offered Guiu new terms but have not received an answer from the forward, who is now leaning towards a transfer to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea have leapfrogged Bayern in the race for Guiu, who hit the headlines when he marked his debut for Barcelona with a goal after just 23 seconds against Athletic Bilbao in October 2023. Guiu became the youngest and fastest debutant scorer for Barcelona to secure a 1-0 win for the Spanish side.

The teenager ended the 2023-24 campaign with two goals in seven senior appearances but is now closing in on an exit from the Camp Nou.

Chelsea’s interest continues the Blues’ recruitment drive in targeting emerging talent, with Guiu a highly-rated prospect. The Spanish striker was the joint-leading scorer at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2023, with four goals, and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Read – Are PSR transfers a nonsense or defiance to the elite?

See more – Euro 2024: Five things we learned from Matchday Two

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok