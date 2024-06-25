Chelsea opt to extend contract of defender Brown

Chelsea have taken up a one-year extension option on the contract of teenage defender Cerys Brown.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Blues this afternoon.

The defender signed her first professional terms with Chelsea last summer and she will now remain at Kingsmeadow for at least another year.

Brown joined the Chelsea academy system four years ago and she has successfully graduated to the first team. The player has made just the one senior appearance for The Blues to date which came in a 3-1 victory at Reading in an Adobe Women’s FA Cup tie in the 2022/2023 season.

With first team minutes being limited at Chelsea this season, Brown spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Barclays Women’s Championship club Watford. The youngster didn’t make an appearance for The Golden Girls as she picked up an injury early in her spell at Grosvenor Vale.

Brown is rated very highly by Chelsea and she will be hoping to impress new head coach Sonia Bompastor when the squad regroup for the new season. The player will be targetting further first team minutes for The Blues when the 2024/2025 season finally gets underway.