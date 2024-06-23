Chelsea open talks with Ligue 1 striker on Manchester United’s radar

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David, who has been linked with Manchester United.

The Lille forward is recognised as one of Ligue 1’s best goalscorers but I can remember the same being said about Alexandre Lacazette when he signed for Arsenal in 2017. He scored 19 league goals in 2023/24 as he ranked second in the division’s top scorers chart, behind only France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

However, David has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has no interest in signing a new deal at Lille. This means the Ligue 1 side will push to sell the Canada international this season rather than risk losing a star player for free.

Chelsea make the first move

The Athletic provide the latest update on David, as per David Ornstein, as negotiations between Chelsea and the player’s agents have begun.

Chelsea have yet to make an official approach to Lille which should come if the Blues can agree on personal terms with David.

Aged 24, David can still improve and become an even better player. The question is does he start for Chelsea or does he become a back-up option to Nickolas Jackson.

I don’t think he would start ahead of Rasmus Hojlund at United, but at least he could provide competition for the young Danish striker.

United are also being linked with the highly-rated Bolgona striker Joshua Zirkzee.

