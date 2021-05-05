Chelsea one win away from Women's Super League title after outclassing Tottenham - GETTY IMAGES

Tottenham Women 0 Chelsea Women 2

Chelsea's quadruple hopes remain intact heading into this weekend after a win at Tottenham Hotspur put them one win away from retaining their Women's Super League title this Sunday.

A brace from Sam Kerr helped Chelsea regain top spot, overtaking Manchester City to go two points clear with just one match remaining. A win against Reading this Sunday afternoon will guarantee them their second trophy of the season and, with the League Cup already theirs, they could well pull off an incomparable four titles this season in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Even with a much-changed Chelsea side — Emma Hayes making five changes from the starting line-up that catapulted them to their first-ever Champions League final last weekend — it never looked like Tottenham were going to cause an upset.

Nevertheless, Hayes said this was the hardest game of their title defence, coming off a thrilling victory against Bayern Munich at the weekend. "I made five changes because, on one level you disrupt your rhythm, but you have to understand the semi-final took a lot out of us emotionally on Sunday," she said. "I was concerned about what our response would be tonight because I think this is the hardest game, it's why I've always said the team that goes the furthest in Europe has the hardest chance to win the league."

She said Erin Cuthbert, Drew Spence, Guro Reiten and Beth England slotted into starting positions "seamlessly", a testament to her side's strength in depth: "You have to rely upon those players to come into the team to be able to fit seamlessly, even though they haven't played a lot of football. The finishing in the final third was the reason why we weren't more goals ahead in the first half, but it's job done."

To Tottenham's credit, they held on for longer than any other WSL side has since February when Arsenal stopped Chelsea from scoring for the first 48 minutes of their eventual 3-0 loss. Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner was glowing in her review of her side's performance post-match, 2-0 a respectable result considering. "You switch off for a moment against a team like Chelsea and they create a problem for you," she said. "But effectively we’ve done a lot of what our game plan was. Credit to them for that."

There was an air of inevitability about the Kerr goal which eventually came four minutes from the break. Up until that point, Tottenham's Rebecca Spencer had dealt with an onslaught in her goal, making six saves in the first half hour. Nobody could stop Kerr's breakthrough though. A Millie Bright long ball to Guro Reiten saw her fire a pass across the box to Kerr on the far post, who knocked it into the back of the net.

As the second half began, the blinding sunshine at The Hive turned to a grey rain-soaked evening, but the ruthlessness behind Kerr's boot remained and she added her second soon after off a rebound. The brace pushed her WSL goal tally to 20 in 21 matches and made her the outright top-scorer in the league. Like her Chelsea side this past season, she has been unstoppable, and they have one final test to prove their domestic supremacy this Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur: Spencer; Morgan, McManus, Zadorsky, Worm; Cho (Graham 61), Addison (Naz 61), Peplow; Quinn, Williams (Harrop 74), Dean

Substitutes: Green, Davison, Neville

Chelsea (4–4-2): Berger; Charles (Carter 46), Bright, Eriksson (Blundell 76), Andersson; Reiten (Fleming 66), Ingle, Spence (Leupolz 66), Cuthbert; England, Kerr (Harder 66)

Substitutes: Musovic, Telford, Blundell, Ji, Kirby

Referee: Amy Fearn