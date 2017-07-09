Chelsea’s Ola Aina picks Batshuayi’s goal against West Brom as favourite

The 20-year-old has chosen the Belgian's strike ahead of the 85 goals Antonio Conte’s men scored in the Premier League last season

Chelsea defender Ola Aina picked Michy Batshuayi’s strike against West Bromwich Albion as his favourite goal for the 2016-17 season.

Aina who had a memorable season after making his league debut against Leicester City on October 15, selected the 23-year-old's strike because it secured their Premier League crown.

Batshuayi came on as second half substitute for Pedro in the 76th minute and sent the Hawthorns into frenzy with a 82nd minute goal courtesy of Cesar Azpilicueta’s assist.

“My favourite goal would have to be Michy’s at West Brom because it won us the league, simple as that,” Aina told Chelsea website.

“I would say the celebrations in front of the fans at West Brom on the night we won the league, that was a special moment and great to be a part of.”

The Nigerian also revealed that his debut league against the Foxes remains an unforgettable experience and selected the Blues’ 4-0 win over Manchester United at their home ground as the best team performance for the season.

“Making my Premier League debut against Leicester was a huge moment for me personally. I came on for Victor with about 10 minutes to go and we won the game 3-0, which was great. It’s a day I’ll always remember,” he continued.

“I would say the 4-0 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. It was a great performance from the boys and to do it against a top side made it even more memorable.”