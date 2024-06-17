Chelsea officially announce exciting deal confirmation that will please Blues fans

Chelsea have just officially announced an exciting new deal confirmation that will most certainly please their club fan base this afternoon.

There was a bit of concern over this situation, but now Chelsea have officially announced it that will calm heads a little bit for now.

18-year-old winger Tyrique George is probably one of the highest rated prosects at the club academy right now, and he has just put pen to paper on a new contract extension!

As put out on the official club website, Chelsea announce Academy forward Tyrique George has signed a new contract until 2027, with a further 1-year option.

Fantastic news

George signs his new Chelsea contract!

George is a popular player amongst the Chelsea fan base, especially those who are fully invested in academy football at the club. – this is a top signing.

The 18-year-old trained regularly with the senior side during the second half of the season and was named on the substitutes’ bench for Chelsea’s Premier League victories over Everton, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur.

After coming through the Blues’ development centre programme, George signed as an Under-8 and progressed through the Academy ranks at Cobham.

He has also been a regular within the youth ranks for England and has recently made the step up from England U17s to England U18s this season.

This really is great news and there are some very high hopes for George. It comes at a time where competitions amongst young players is just increasing intensely, and you worry whether some of the academy lads will be looking to make moves elsewhere with Chelsea looking to snap up all the top young talents from around the globe right now, especially in South America.

It shows a great attitude from George as he picks to stay and fight at his boyhood club and try and make it to the first team setup permanently.