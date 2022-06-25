Chelsea offered chance to sign Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. - AP

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Talks are understood to have taken place with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes although Manchester United expect the 37-year-old to stay at Old Trafford.

There have been suggestions in the last few weeks that Ronaldo is unsettled at United despite new manager Erik ten Hag making it clear he wants the forward to stay and will build his attack around him.

It is unclear whether Chelsea have expressed any interest in the Portuguese and a deal appears highly unlikely as they pursue other targets in attack, with Raheem Sterling top of their list. But the prospect of signing Ronaldo, along with a number of other players, was discussed in a meeting between Mendes and new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in Portugal.

Last week Ronaldo was linked with a move to Bayern Munich which prompted club director Hasan Salihamidzic to state that there was no deal being discussed. However, it is understood there were talks between representatives to explore the possibility of a transfer.

United definitely want Ronaldo, who has one year left on his contract, to stay but given his status and the relationship he has with the club it is unlikely they would stand in his way if he demands to leave this summer.

Despite their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, United are yet to make a signing during this transfer window despite the departure of a number of high-profile players including Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani.

Ronaldo re-joined United last year from Juventus and despite finishing the season as top-scorer - with 24 goals – and winning the player of the year award they did not win a trophy and failed to qualify for the Champions League which left him deeply frustrated.

It is understood that Ronaldo does not have any issue with the appointment of Ten Hag who he has praised for doing a “fantastic job” at Ajax. Ten Hag, similarly, has spoken of his admiration of the Portuguese international and his eagerness to work with him.