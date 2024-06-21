Chelsea to offer defender as sweetener in Olise deal

Chelsea are prepared to offer Trevoh Chalobah in part-exchange as the club look to agree a deal with Crystal Palace for Michael Olise.

Chelsea are frontrunners in a competitive race to sign the winger from Crystal Palace this summer but Olise’s release clause, in the region of £60m, is problematic for the Blues due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations (PSR).

The West Londoners are aiming to offload fringe players before the June 30 deadline for the financial year in a bid to accelerate developments on a deal for Olise, while Chelsea are prepared to offer Crystal Palace a player in exchange to bring down the fee.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are pushing a swap deal that would involve Trevoh Chalobah moving to Selhurst Park. The 24-year-old is free to leave Chelsea this summer despite impressing during the run-in, with his sale probable due his homegrown status and interest from Premier League clubs.

Fulham are keen on a deal to sign Chalobah, who is viewed as a replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo who moved in the opposite direction to sign for Chelsea on a free transfer after his contract at Craven Cottage expired.

Chalobah can operate at right-back or in central defence and could be an attractive option for Palace amid interest in Marc Guehi. The latter, who has impressed for England after replacing Harry Maguire in the team for Euro 2024, has been linked with Manchester United.

Manchester United have also monitored Chalobah’s situation at Chelsea, while both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have expressed past interest.

