Chelsea Make Offer For Argentine Teenager

Chelsea have gone in with an offer for Boca Juniors teenage defender Aaron Anselmino.

The Blues have been tracking the 19-year-old closely and monitoring his development at Boca Juniors.

They have seen enough to know they want to take Anselmino to Stamford Bridge and an attempt has been launched.

The Premier League giants have got in touch with Boca Juniors to offer just over £14m for Anselmino, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

However, substantial though the bid is, it is below the defender’s release clause.

Anselmino’s release clause at Boca Juniors is set at just below £20m.

A number of other European clubs have been looking at Anselmino, but they, unlike Chelsea, have not made an offer yet.

Anselmino has only just broken through into the senior Boca Juniors side and the centre-back has just ten outings to his name for the Argentine giants so far.