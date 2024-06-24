Chelsea now out of race to sign 30-goal striker who would be a perfect option

Chelsea are now reportedly OUT of the race to sign a striker who banged in 30 goals for his club this season, a striker who would have quite simply been a perfect option for Chelsea.

In fact, the deal that Chelsea should be doing here but are now apparently out of the race in, would have been an absolutely no brainer and probably makes TOO much sense for Chelsea.

Or maybe said player is just far too old and experienced for Chelsea, seeing as all they are looking to do right now is sign teenage kids.

I am of course speaking about Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who got 30 goals in all competitions last season in Bundesliga, which is incredible.

But what is more impressive than that is his next club, which looks like it could be Dortmund now, will only have to pay around £15m to sign the prolific goalscorer.

Chelsea out the race

No Guirassy for Chelsea

Chelsea fans dreams of bringing in such an experienced goalscorer is over, according to one source today anyway.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has the report, and he says Serhou Guirassy has decided to leave his club this summer..

Dortmund, AC Milan and Arsenal are in the race to sign him, but Chelsea are out.

Obviously this could be for a number of reasons, none of us know the ins and outs here and it might be that his wages would be too much, maybe it’s because he has had some big injuries in his career, it might simply be because he is too old, or maybe there is something with his attitude that Chelsea have found out about. I’m completely speculating about all of this of course, and we have no idea why.

It just seems like an incredible opportunity to sign a great all round striker, and Chelsea should be all over it.