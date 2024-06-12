Chelsea now “open” to major u-turn on player’s future as everything starts to fall into place

Conor Gallagher is away with England right now, with all his focus on getting a start this Sunday in the opening game of Euro 2024.

But behind the scenes, it smells like there are some developments coming on his future at Chelsea. Jacob Steinbeg’s piece published this afternoon in the Guardian says that a new offer could be coming from the Blues, just when it seemed a sale was inevitable.

The last thing we heard on the Gallagher front was that he was being pushed towards Aston Villa as a potential makeweight in our deal to try and sign striker Jhon Duran. But Steinberg’s report says that the 24 year old is “lukewarm” on the idea of making that switch, and that his preference “is to remain at his boyhood club.”

Chelsea are “open to securing his future if there is a resumption in talks over a contract extension.”

So what are we waiting for? He wants to stay, he’s a valuable part of the squad, and all the reports we hear recently claim that we’re not under pressure to sell any players this summer anyway. Everything seems to be lining up for a move that would be very popular with the fans. It was noted at the end of the season that there was no “farefell” feeling to his lap of appreciation at Stamford Bridge after full time on the final day.

Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah celebrate goal.

The big picture remains the same

In a ideal world, Chelsea want to given Gallagher a new contract either way. Whether they sell him or keep him, a new long term deal protects his value. The only sticking point is how much the deal is worth. So far it’s been baffling that they haven’t been able to come to terms with him yet, but perhaps this is a sign that stances are softening, and we could see some movement after what feels like a year of deadlock