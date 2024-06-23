Chelsea now just £6m away from agreeing deal to sign another new centre back

Chelsea now just £6m away from agreeing deal to sign another new centre back

Chelsea are now just £6m away from agreeing a deal to sign yet another new centre back this summer after announcing the arrival of free agent Tosin Adarabioyo earlier in the month.

Tosin came from Fulham of course, but he chose to join Chelsea rather than renew his deal there, and he also turned down interest from other clubs.

But that hasn’t stopped Chelsea looking at more new centre backs this window as well, although this one would be unlikely to be a first team signing straight away and in fact, he would probably end up going to Chelsea’s sister club as part of BlueCo, Strasbourg.

This is all speculation of course, and Chelsea haven’t even agreed a deal with his club yet anyway.

But according to The Daily Mirror, Chelsea are just £6m off agreeing said deal with his club.

Chelsea make £14m offer

Chelsea in for another South American teenager

The report claims that Chelsea have made an opening bid of around £14 million for Aaron Anselmino. Sources close to the player have indicated that Boca are reluctant to accept the offer and they will continue to point suitors towards Anselmino’s £20m release clause.

This is yet another young teenager from South America that Chelsea are trying to sign before they get too big and too expensive. Every day we hear a different young name that Chelsea are trying to sign as they continue to stockpile young talent.

They will see it as a win win I suspect. Because if they don’t make it at Chelsea, then they will be hoping they can at least sell them all on for a profit. But I guess to do that they will have to be actually playing football and developing. It’s a risky strategy, and it also risks putting their own youth academy at Cobham in discontent. Sure they know what they’re doing though……